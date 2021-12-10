Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading 69.7% Higher

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) shares traded up 69.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the business of the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines; eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables; related furniture and equipment; roulette table and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counter; and miscellaneous office equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.