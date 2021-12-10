Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter.

BAK stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,901. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

