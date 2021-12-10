Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOUYF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Bouygues stock remained flat at $$33.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

