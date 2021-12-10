Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,434 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $37,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

