Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.02 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $48,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.