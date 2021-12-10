Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of eBay worth $56,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 131.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 765,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.