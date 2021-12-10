Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,486 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $41,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.55 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

