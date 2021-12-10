Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 6,494 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $53,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 122.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 163.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $393.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

