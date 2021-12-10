BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

