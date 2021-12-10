Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

