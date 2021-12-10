boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

BHOOY remained flat at $$44.66 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

