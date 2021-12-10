Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.71.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

