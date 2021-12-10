BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BMPI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148 ($1.96). 10,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,784. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.57.

About BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

