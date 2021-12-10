BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BMPI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148 ($1.96). 10,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,784. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.57.
About BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares
