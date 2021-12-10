BMO Capital Markets Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $675.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.89.

Broadcom stock traded up $54.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $637.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

