Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.57

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

BVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $693.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

