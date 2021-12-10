Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.57

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.
BVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $693.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
