Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 131.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 31,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 101.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $211.27. 28,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,364. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

