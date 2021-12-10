Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,979. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

