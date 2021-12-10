Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

