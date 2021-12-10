Blue Fin Capital Inc. Makes New $389,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.31. 54,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,611,849 shares valued at $456,408,348. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

