Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $112.93. 43,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

