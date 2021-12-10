Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,528 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 155,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,566 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 306.1% during the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 281.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 68,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.95. The company had a trading volume of 754,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $757.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

