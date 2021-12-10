Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.3%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 22,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 49,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 760,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,461,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

