BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.