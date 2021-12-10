BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.
NYSE MYI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
