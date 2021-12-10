BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

