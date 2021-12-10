BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,932.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00406386 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,504,367 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

