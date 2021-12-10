BitMart Token (BMX) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $63.37 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00211256 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BMX is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

