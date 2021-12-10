Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

