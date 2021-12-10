Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.00. Bioventus shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 525 shares traded.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bioventus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bioventus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bioventus by 101.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.