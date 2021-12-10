BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

