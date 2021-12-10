BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

