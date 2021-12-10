Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 3.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $59.21. 17,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,395,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

