Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,720 ($22.81) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,550 ($20.55).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,675 ($22.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,712 ($22.70). The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.75.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.