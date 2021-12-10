Betsy S. Atkins Sells 4,095 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

