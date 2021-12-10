Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

