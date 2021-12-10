Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $20.08. 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,153,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

