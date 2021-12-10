Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.