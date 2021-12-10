Benin Management CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 99.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $202,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

