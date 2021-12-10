Benin Management CORP Acquires New Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 338,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 169,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

