Benchmark Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $30.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 339.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

