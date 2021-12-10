Benchmark Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $110.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

ONTO opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

