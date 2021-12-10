Ben Money Coutts Purchases 30 Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 30 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($204.88).

CAY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.83). The stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,068. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.75. The company has a market cap of £268.06 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

