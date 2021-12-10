BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

BLU has been the topic of several research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLU traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,170. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

