Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.01. 50,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,597,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

