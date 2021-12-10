Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

BDX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.68. 4,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

