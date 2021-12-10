BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,099 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

