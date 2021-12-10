Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

