Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth about $356,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,554,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

