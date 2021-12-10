Barclays Trims HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price to €56.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

HDELY stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,586. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

