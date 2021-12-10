Barclays Raises Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £130

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at £124.35 ($164.90) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The stock has a market cap of £27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of £125.15 ($165.96).

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.