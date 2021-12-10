Barclays Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $122.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $97.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

